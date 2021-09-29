Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.81

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.81 and last traded at $78.59, with a volume of 3691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.75.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 317,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,791 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 277,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 127,537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 20,406 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

