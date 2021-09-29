Syncona (LON:SYNC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $168.43

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 168.43 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 169.60 ($2.22), with a volume of 2043954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.40 ($2.27).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYNC shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 279 ($3.65) price target on shares of Syncona in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 279 ($3.65) price target on shares of Syncona in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 199.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 217.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.47.

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

