Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,030 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after buying an additional 3,830,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after buying an additional 3,561,967 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.