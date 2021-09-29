Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NEXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.83.

NEXA opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $965.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $686.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.93 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

