Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
NEXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.83.
NEXA opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $965.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $12.58.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.
About Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.