Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Yamana Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,896 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,349,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,568,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,568,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,075,000 after buying an additional 4,364,249 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

