Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VWAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $81.07 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

