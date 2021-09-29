Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$215.00 target price on the stock.

IFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$168.21 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cormark set a C$168.21 price objective on Intact Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$191.49.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$167.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.55 billion and a PE ratio of 14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$131.94 and a 52-week high of C$178.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$171.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$166.23.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.44 by C$0.82. The firm had revenue of C$3.82 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

