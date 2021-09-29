Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$215.00 target price on the stock.
IFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$168.21 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cormark set a C$168.21 price objective on Intact Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$191.49.
Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$167.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.55 billion and a PE ratio of 14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$131.94 and a 52-week high of C$178.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$171.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$166.23.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
Featured Article: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.