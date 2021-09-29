JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $175.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past 12 months. The bank's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Opening new branches in 48 states in the United States, strategic buyouts, global expansion and digitization initiatives, and decent mortgage banking business are expected to continue aiding financials. JPMorgan's impressive capital deployments reflect earnings strength and solid balance sheet, and will enhance shareholder value. While robust economic recovery will likely lead to rise in demand for loans, coronavirus-induced economic downturn that hampered business activities continues to hurt loan demand. The Federal Reserve’s accommodative policy and near-zero rates are likely to hurt interest income and margins. Steadily rising expenses also remains a concern.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JPM. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.18.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $166.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $496.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $94.33 and a one year high of $169.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Amundi acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,484,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

