CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Given New $299.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $286.00 to $299.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.29.

NYSE:CACI opened at $260.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $198.46 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.86.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in CACI International by 24,632.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,508,000 after acquiring an additional 415,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,742,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 378,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,547,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,134,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $22,445,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

