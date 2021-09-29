Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GNRC. started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $435.93.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $425.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $428.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac has a 12 month low of $187.73 and a 12 month high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

