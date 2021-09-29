Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GNRC. started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $435.93.
Shares of GNRC stock opened at $425.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $428.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac has a 12 month low of $187.73 and a 12 month high of $466.92.
In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
Generac Company Profile
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
