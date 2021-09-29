Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $802.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.30. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,173. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,873,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

