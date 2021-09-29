Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.22.

CHD opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average is $85.60. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 14.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 375.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 91,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

