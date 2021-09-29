Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of DUO stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Fangdd Network Group has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $80.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.
Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter. Fangdd Network Group had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Fangdd Network Group
Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.
Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.