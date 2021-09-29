Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of DUO stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Fangdd Network Group has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $80.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter. Fangdd Network Group had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the first quarter worth $75,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fangdd Network Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fangdd Network Group during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

