Susquehanna Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $250.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a positive rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $172.50 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.12.

NVDA opened at $206.99 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $230.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.85. The company has a market cap of $515.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,000 shares of company stock worth $85,257,700 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 422.0% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,189,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

