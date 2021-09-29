Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xometry Inc. is an AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing. Xometry Inc. is based in ROCKVILLE, Md. “

Get Xometry alerts:

XMTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.66 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.94.

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.51. Xometry has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $1,180,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth about $6,711,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,109,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xometry (XMTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.