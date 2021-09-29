Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.60.

RNA stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $878.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.53. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%. The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

