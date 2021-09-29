StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.23. StoneX Group has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $70.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

