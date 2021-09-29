Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.69

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.69 and last traded at $58.69, with a volume of 1300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.09.

WLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -105.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.