Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.51

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,585,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 176,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 616,722 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,945,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,324 shares during the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

