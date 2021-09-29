Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $81.86

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.86 and last traded at $81.90, with a volume of 1956517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.93.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

