GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $889.47

GB Group plc (LON:GBG)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 889.47 ($11.62) and traded as low as GBX 849.75 ($11.10). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 883.50 ($11.54), with a volume of 224,524 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get GB Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 65.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 889.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 880.69.

In related news, insider Nick Brown sold 50,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.11), for a total transaction of £431,689.50 ($564,005.10).

GB Group Company Profile (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.