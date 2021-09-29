Financial Contrast: Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Bridgewater Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bridgewater Bancshares $120.67 million 4.10 $27.19 million $1.12 15.69

Bridgewater Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Bridgewater Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Bridgewater Bancshares 26.94% 13.84% 1.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blue Ridge Bankshares and Bridgewater Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.83%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company was founded in 1893 is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.