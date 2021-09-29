Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at National Bank Financial

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IVQ.U has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Invesque from C$2.90 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Invesque from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

IVQ.U opened at C$1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. Invesque has a 1-year low of C$1.45 and a 1-year high of C$3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.64.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

