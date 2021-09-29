The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHEF. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $422.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.74 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. Research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

