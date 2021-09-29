Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

BFS stock opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.15. Saul Centers has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $47.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 9.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 93,440.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,942,000 after acquiring an additional 284,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Saul Centers in the second quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

