Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.00.

BYND opened at $107.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.04 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.76. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 396.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

