Royal Bank of Canada Increases Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $179.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.07% from the company’s previous close.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $182.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $99.98 and a fifty-two week high of $187.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.31.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $13,097,416. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.