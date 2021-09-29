Berenberg Bank Downgrades Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EUTLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUTLF opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.82. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

