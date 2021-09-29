ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TDUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.90.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.51.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $126,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,182,914 shares of company stock worth $27,313,080.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $7,766,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $17,998,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $2,857,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.