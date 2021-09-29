Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.86.

Plains GP stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,080.00 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,116 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 14.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,409,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,705 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 31.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

