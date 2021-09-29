LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LiveVox stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.96. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LiveVox will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveVox news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger bought 8,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth about $97,000.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

