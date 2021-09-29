Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.80.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $201.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.40. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,836 shares of company stock worth $969,002 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 229.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 206.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $7,448,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

