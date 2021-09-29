Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.67

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and traded as high as $8.74. Vince shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 11,651 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vince from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $101.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.59. Vince had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,577 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.66% of Vince worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

