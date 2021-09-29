PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.57

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.57 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 3.99 ($0.05). PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05), with a volume of 968,828 shares.

The company has a market cap of £40.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17.

PetroNeft Resources Company Profile (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroNeft Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroNeft Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.