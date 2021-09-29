Contrasting Enel (ENLAY) & Its Rivals

Enel (OTCMKTS: ENLAY) is one of 81 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Enel to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Enel pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Enel pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 67.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Enel lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This table compares Enel and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel 3.93% 5.84% 1.53% Enel Competitors -14.17% 7.38% 2.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Enel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enel and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enel $74.23 billion $2.66 billion 26.47 Enel Competitors $7.67 billion $589.49 million 13.34

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Enel is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Enel has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel’s rivals have a beta of 0.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Enel and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel 2 0 6 0 2.50 Enel Competitors 853 4000 3318 92 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 15.19%. Given Enel’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enel has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Enel rivals beat Enel on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Enel

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply. The firm also offers services to enable businesses and communities to leverage integrated technological solutions. The company was founded on December 6, 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

