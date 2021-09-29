Contrasting Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) & Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) and Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and Spirent Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spirent Communications 1 2 2 0 2.20

Dividends

Singapore Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Spirent Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Spirent Communications pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and Spirent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and Spirent Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singapore Telecommunications $11.35 billion 2.66 $405.70 million N/A N/A Spirent Communications $522.40 million 4.59 $84.40 million $0.58 27.02

Singapore Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Spirent Communications.

Summary

Singapore Telecommunications beats Spirent Communications on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment provides services include mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed services, cloud computing, cyber security, information technology, and professional consulting. The Group Digital Life segment focuses on digital marketing, regional premium over-the-top video, and advanced analytics and intelligence capabilities. The Corporate segment comprises the costs of Group functions not allocated to the business segments. The company was founded on March 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers solutions that enable the measurement of network performance and customer experience periodically and the rapid diagnosis of detected or reported network performance and customer experience problems. The Connected Devices segment consists of the wireless and service experience lines of business together with communications technologies management. Spirent Communications was founded by Jack Bowthorpe in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

