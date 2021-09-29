Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aena S.M.E. currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ANNSF stock opened at $164.60 on Tuesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $131.60 and a 1 year high of $182.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.48.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

