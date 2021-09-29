Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE AA opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 154.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $52,861,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 265.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,807 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

