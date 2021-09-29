Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,900 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on Unilever in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,277.27 ($55.88).
Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,012.50 ($52.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.70. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,058.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,155.04.
In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 18,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,003,336.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.
