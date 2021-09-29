Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,900 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on Unilever in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,277.27 ($55.88).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,012.50 ($52.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.70. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,058.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,155.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.96%.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 18,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,003,336.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.