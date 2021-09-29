Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Citigroup

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.40.

COG opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $22.84.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 47.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,767.3% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

