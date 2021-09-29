Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARNA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,914.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 over the last 90 days. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 880.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 83,490 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $28,709,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

