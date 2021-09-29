Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CVE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CSFB raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.61.

TSE:CVE opened at C$12.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.48.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.5099998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 159.09%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

