EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) vs. Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Financial Contrast

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

EVmo has a beta of 4.26, indicating that its stock price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zendesk has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EVmo and Zendesk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A Zendesk 0 0 12 0 3.00

Zendesk has a consensus target price of $173.09, indicating a potential upside of 46.54%. Given Zendesk’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zendesk is more favorable than EVmo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVmo and Zendesk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $7.62 million 5.31 -$3.50 million N/A N/A Zendesk $1.03 billion 13.77 -$218.18 million ($1.12) -105.46

EVmo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zendesk.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and Zendesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -78.72% -453.01% -86.76% Zendesk -18.77% -31.88% -6.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Zendesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Zendesk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zendesk beats EVmo on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc. engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update. Its also features ticketing system; community forums; help desk software; IT help desk; security; and tech specs. The company was founded by Mikkel Asger Svane, Morten Primdahl and Alexander Aghassipour in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

