UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $33.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UNH. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock opened at $398.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $375.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.96. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $79,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.