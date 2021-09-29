Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DRVN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.51. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $374.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,706,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,619,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

