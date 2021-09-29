Brokerages Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report sales of $141.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.10 million to $144.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $155.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $557.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.02 million to $565.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $604.17 million, with estimates ranging from $580.37 million to $643.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,723 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.53. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

