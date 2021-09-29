Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) & Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Head-To-Head Survey

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and Baidu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo N/A N/A N/A Baidu 36.97% 8.99% 5.34%

46.2% of Baidu shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vimeo and Baidu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $283.22 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Baidu $16.41 billion 3.15 $3.44 billion $9.80 15.72

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vimeo and Baidu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 3 6 0 2.67 Baidu 1 2 18 0 2.81

Vimeo currently has a consensus price target of $49.14, suggesting a potential upside of 59.97%. Baidu has a consensus price target of $293.17, suggesting a potential upside of 90.34%. Given Baidu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baidu is more favorable than Vimeo.

Summary

Baidu beats Vimeo on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc. owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos. In addition, the company offers professional video hosting solutions for small businesses. It provides solutions for creative professionals, small businesses, enterprises, education sector, fitness centers, and faith teams. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York. Vimeo, Inc.(NasdaqGS:VMEO) operates independently of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of May 24, 2021.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment provides search-based, feed-based, and other online marketing services. The iQiyi segment is an online entertainment service provider, which offers original, professionally produced and partner-generated content on its platform. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

