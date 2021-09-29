Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

DDL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

DDL opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $766,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $1,535,000. Finally, Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $5,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

