Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

CSV has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a below average rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.75.

NYSE:CSV opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a market cap of $792.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $48.61.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In related news, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after buying an additional 41,339 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after buying an additional 86,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 995,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

