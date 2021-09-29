Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $574.25 Million

Analysts expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to report $574.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $572.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $576.00 million. Rexnord reported sales of $493.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.23 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RXN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

RXN stock opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $64.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

In other Rexnord news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 46,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $2,907,767.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,269.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,657. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Rexnord by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,579,000 after purchasing an additional 479,488 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 8.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

